Essential California: USC's $215-million settlement may just be the start

USC said it had agreed to pay $215 million to former patients of Dr. George Tyndall, in the first of what is expected to be a wave of payouts stemming from the sexual abuse scandal involving the longtime campus gynecologist. The proposed settlement would provide $2,500 to any USC student treated by Tyndall during his three-decade tenure and up to $250,000 to those who allege they were abused by him. As many as 17,000 students and alumnae are eligible, a university lawyer said. Los Angeles Times