Today: The Wrestlemania Presidency

With big issues and a trip to Europe looming, President Trump keeps the anti-media tweets coming. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

The Wrestlemania Presidency

President Trump’s effort to get the Senate healthcare bill passed is facing bipartisan pushback, including from governors. His commission on voter fraud has been slammed by red and blue states over a request for voters’ personal information. His personal attack on two MSNBC hosts has drawn condemnation from both sides of the aisle, along with an allegation that his White House tried to threaten the hosts. So in usual Trump fashion, he’s doubled and tripled down in his attacks on media that question him. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that his “use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL,” then followed up Sunday with a doctored video clip from his WWE days that showed him physically attacking a crudely rendered stand-in for CNN. Many called it an incitement to violence. Trump’s supporters insist it’s harmless. What is the endgame here?

More Politics

-- Several thousand protesters marched through downtown L.A. urging Congress to impeach the president, while his supporters held their own rally.

-- The GOP’s Plan B for Obamacare — repeal first, replace later — began with a quiet push from the Koch network.

-- Two House Democrats want Congress to look into possible conflicts of interest in the Trump administration’s handling of investigations into Pasadena’s OneWest Bank.

As a Rout of Islamic State Nears, What’s the Plan?

American-backed ground forces are poised to recapture Mosul in Iraq and Raqqah in Syria. After three years of fighting, U.S. commanders are confident they will soon vanquish Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate. Then what? The White House has yet to define a strategy for the next step in the struggle to restore stability in the region. With Iranian, Russian and Syrian forces involved, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis says, “You’ve got to really play this thing very carefully, and the closer we get, the more complex it gets.”

A Helping Hand for Deportees in Mexico

Three times a week, the deportees arrive on U.S. government-chartered planes. At the airport in Mexico City, they emerge from a special exit with little more than their personal effects, the clear plastic lunch bags they’re given — and, for many, confusion about what to do next. Other than six months of $100 unemployment checks, the government doesn’t do much. That’s why grass-roots groups have formed to lend a helping hand. Here’s a closer look at how one, Deportees United in the Fight, operates.

The Nuclear Waste With a Million-Dollar View

If you drive along the 5 Freeway south of San Clemente, you’ll see it: the San Onofre nuclear power plant, nestled on the edge of the Pacific. Though it permanently closed in 2013, 1,800 tons of lethal radioactive waste remain stored there. And like the other 79,000 tons of spent nuclear fuel spread across the U.S., San Onofre’s waste has nowhere to go. Now, the Trump administration and Congress are proposing a fast-track fix to a decades-old problem, but there’s not much optimism things will be any different this time.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times A military helicopter prepares to take off over the coast from Camp Pendleton, located south of the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. A military helicopter prepares to take off over the coast from Camp Pendleton, located south of the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A Pirate’s Life, Without the Human Trafficking

The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is said to be the last ride Walt Disney helped design before he died in 1966, but that doesn’t mean it’s untouchable. It’s been updated to tone down a scene of pirates chasing women throughout the pillaged town and to add characters from the Johnny Depp movies. Next year, the ride gets another change — removing the auction of women. Disneyland fans are debating it, but one thing we can probably all agree on is “don’t change the smell of the water.”

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- Roberta Stone watched her ex-husband, diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, end his life under California’s new right-to-die law. “Bob had time to come to terms with it,” she said. “And I felt proud of Bob that … he knew what he wanted to do.”

-- Steve Lopez: We can’t prevent the Big One, but we can give our homes a fighting chance against earthquakes.

-- How a tiny L.A. cybersecurity firm pulled the plug on a global ransomware attack.