Today: No Repeal, No Replace, No Ownership

No Repeal, No Replace, No Ownership

If at first you don’t succeed, try and then let it fail? That’s more or less President Trump’s latest stance on the Affordable Care Act. “Let Obamacare fail,” he said as it became clear not enough Senate Republicans would support a move to repeal it without a concrete replacement. “I’m not going to own it.” Voters ultimately will decide whether Trump “owns” it, but polls indicate most Americans would support a bipartisan approach. As these numbers show, there’s much room for improvement in U.S. healthcare, especially when compared with other countries.

A Second Meeting With Putin, an Eighth Person at Trump Tower

A second, undisclosed meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin — reportedly with no aides present — comes to light. The identity of an eighth person at Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign is revealed. It’s become a cliché, but the drip-drip of Team Trump’s dealings with Russia continues. Who is Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, the California businessman born in a former Soviet republic who was present at the Trump Tower meeting? Read on.

Trump Wants to Undo Obama’s Legacy, but Is It Undoing Him?

Most new American presidents have pushed their own initiatives rather than trying to undo the work of their predecessors. The theory is that addition is much easier than subtraction. As Times Washington bureau chief David Lauter writes in this analysis, Trump’s focus on undoing President Obama’s legacy isn’t doing himself many favors.

More Politics

-- A day after certifying that Iran is obeying international restrictions on its nuclear program, the Trump administration put new sanctions on Tehran for unrelated alleged transgressions.

-- Russia says it is losing patience over the return of properties that the United States seized as a penalty for Moscow's election interference.

-- “This could be a really great inspiration for other Republicans around the country”: Arnold Schwarzenegger talks bipartisanship and climate change.

USC Breaks Its Silence on a Former Med School Dean

USC President C.L. Max Nikias says the university will “examine and address” a report in The Times earlier this week that its former medical school dean abused drugs and associated with criminals and drug users. Addressing the controversy for the first time in a letter to the campus community, Nikias acknowledged concerns that many at the school have expressed and stated “we are working to determine how we can best prevent these kinds of circumstances moving forward.”

A Ray of Hope at a Bridge of Despair

It’s a beautiful bridge with a sad history stretching from the Great Depression to the present day: The Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena has been the site of numerous suicides over the decades. A recent increase has prompted the city to put up temporary barriers while trying to work out a permanent solution. Columnist Steve Lopez visited the site with a suicide prevention expert who has a message for anyone struggling to cope: Help is available. Just reach out.

One More Tutor for the LAUSD

The first day of school at the L.A. Unified School District is a month away, but summer recess has been full of extracurricular activity. A pro-charter school majority took its place on the school board for the first time earlier this month, and now a new player has entered the picture: an advisory panel of business, philanthropic and community leaders that will work with Supt. Michelle King. First task: improving attendance. Read on to see who will have a say.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- A Mexican American cultural center in L.A. begins to blossom after a rocky start.