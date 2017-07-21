Today: With a Friend Like President Trump …

President Trump amps up his fight with the Justice Department. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

With a Friend Like President Trump …

The Republican Party. The media. The U.S. intelligence community. NATO. Trading partners. Federal judges. President Trump has blasted all of these and more, but his harsh comments about Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions — one of his most loyal supporters — and nearly every other top Justice Department official set off alarms, even as the AG tried to smooth things over. The White House said Trump still has confidence in Sessions and that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s job is safe, at least for now. Then reports surfaced that the president’s aides are looking at Mueller’s team to gain leverage against it.

More Politics

-- Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner will speak before Senate committees next week about Russian election meddling.

-- Sen. John McCain’s absence as he fights brain cancer will complicate Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare, change taxes and more.

-- Trump said he left his seat at a G-20 dinner to speak with Vladimir Putin in part because Japan’s first lady spoke no English. It turns out she’s pretty fluent.

-- California’s conservative would-be exes are thinking about living in Texas.

O.J. Simpson and the ‘10,000-Pound Elephant’ in the Room

O.J. Simpson could be out of prison as early as Oct. 1, after a unanimous vote by a Nevada parole board. While his hearing was about his 2008 robbery conviction, many of Simpson’s answers brought back memories of his acquittal in the 1994 slayings of Ron Goldman and Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. Simpson seemed to suggest he was ready to step out of the public spotlight once he is free. Given the international media attention, that may be easier said than done.

Is USC’s Leadership Making the Grade?

An overdose, a young companion, drug-fueled parties. By now you have most likely read about the secret life of Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, who resigned from his post as USC medical school dean last year. But what about the actions of USC administrators and the Pasadena Police Department? That’s the part of the story that most interests columnist Steve Lopez. His recommendation: “At the very least, [USC President C.L. Max] Nikias needs to break the silence and tell what he knew and when he knew it.”

An Innocent Man and the ‘CSI’ Effect

Raymond Lee Jennings spent 11 years behind bars for the murder of an 18-year-old woman in a Palmdale parking lot. The testimony of retired FBI profiler Mark Safarik, the star of the television show “Killer Instinct,” helped convict him. Earlier this year, a judge declared Jennings factually innocent. As for Safarik’s testimony? He withdrew it, though he still defends his analysis. But this isn’t the first time the work of profilers has been called into question.

Video: Funny, Black and Female in Hollywood

“The sassy best friend, the sassy black judge, the sassy next-door neighbor….” Sherri Shepherd ticks off the roles available to black female comedians like her in Hollywood. The list of black funny women considered by the major studios to a bankable comedic lead is even shorter. Reporter Tre’vell Anderson talked with 18 of them to see how they want to shake up the expectations that surround them in the entertainment world.

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Top row, from left: Retta, Yvette Nicole Brown, Regina Hall. Middle row: Zainab Johnson, Amanda Seales, Marsai Martin. Bottom row: Aisha Tyler, Sherri Shepherd, Loretta Devine Top row, from left: Retta, Yvette Nicole Brown, Regina Hall. Middle row: Zainab Johnson, Amanda Seales, Marsai Martin. Bottom row: Aisha Tyler, Sherri Shepherd, Loretta Devine (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

“Human squalor — a picture of approximately 50,000 persons driven to California by dust storms, drought, ill health and debts — awaits the visitor looking beyond the roadside today in the San Joaquin Valley.” That’s how a five-part series began on this date in 1937, about the thousands who migrated to California from the Plains states because of the Dust Bowl.

Jack Herod / Los Angeles Times Mr. and Mrs. J. P. Estep of Colorado at a camp near Bakersfield. Their boy is Gene Estep, but the girl is unidentified. Mr. and Mrs. J. P. Estep of Colorado at a camp near Bakersfield. Their boy is Gene Estep, but the girl is unidentified. (Jack Herod / Los Angeles Times)

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Film critic Kenneth Turan reviews Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic “Dunkirk,” a film that demands to be seen on a big screen.