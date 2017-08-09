President Trump and North Korea exchange threats in a new war of words. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

‘They Will Be Met With Fire and Fury’? Who Said This, Trump or Kim Jong Un?

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Brinkmanship and bluster have long been the hallmarks of North Korea’s strategy, but those words were from President Trump and directed at the government in Pyongyang. They came not long after a report that U.S. intelligence officials had assessed that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can be carried atop a missile. The response? A statement from North Korea didn’t mention Trump’s words but warned it was “carefully examining” a plan to attack the U.S. territory of Guam. One big concern among diplomats is that a misstep or miscalculation could trigger a chain of events that escalate into a new, nuclear-charged Korean War.

-- Trump emphasized the need for stepped-up law enforcement to combat the nation’s opioid problem, an approach that is at odds with a report released last week by the special commission he appointed to address abuse.

-- Trying to boost morale, the deputy secretary of the State Department told employees that the Trump administration's goal is not to destroy the agency but to streamline it.

The New LAPD: Los Angeles Police Drones?

Send in the drones? The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department already operates one after an abrupt announcement in January that drew protests from civil liberties advocates. The Los Angeles Police Department is taking a slower approach. It bought a pair three years ago, only to lock them away. Now it’s back with a vision to fly a drone as part of a one-year pilot program, to gather information in situations such as standoffs with hostage-takers or bomb scares. Opponents worry about Orwellian mission creep or even weaponization.

Requiem for a Rhinestone Cowboy

“By the Time I Get to Phoenix.” “Gentle on My Mind.” “Wichita Lineman.” “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Glen Campbell was born the “seventh son of a seventh son,” got his first guitar at age 4 from a Sears Roebuck catalog — then went on to sell more than 45 million records over his half-century career. But for Campbell, who died at age 81, some of the loudest cheers came during his final years, when he rejected the shame and secrecy that can surround Alzheimer’s disease. Times staff writer Randy Lewis saw first hand how Campbell faced it, with a song.

The Streaming Service That Mickey Built

Netflix changed Hollywood. Now, Hollywood may change Netflix. Walt Disney Co., the town’s biggest studio, said it will end its distribution deal with the Los Gatos, Calif.-based company and launch its own film and TV streaming service in 2019, alongside an ESPN service next year. Will other studios follow suit? Either way, Netflix has increased its original programming and just this week announced a six-episode talk show by David Letterman and the acquisition of a comic-book publisher. It’s come at a cost: $20 billion in long-term debt and obligations.

And the Oscars’ Presidency Goes to …

In times past, being the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was a largely ceremonial role. Not so in recent years, as the organization has pushed to diversify, plans to build a museum in L.A. and tries to shore up the Oscars’ TV ratings. Into the fray will jump cinematographer John Bailey, a surprise candidate who won election over some more well-known names such as actress Laura Dern. He’ll succeed Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who was the first African American to head the academy.

A New Air of Accountability

For more than a decade, air quality officials have warned against building housing within 500 feet of heavy traffic, yet thousands of homes have been constructed near freeways. In 2016, the city of L.A. started requiring new housing near freeways to install high-efficiency air filters. Yet as The Times reported last month, no procedures were in place to document compliance. Now Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered building inspectors to begin tracking this information.

