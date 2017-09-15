Today: DACA Deal or No Deal?

The impasse in Congress over the fate of the “Dreamers” has been going on for decades. Will President Trump and top Democrats’ tentative agreement hold up under fire? Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

DACA Deal or No Deal?

It’s a big “if”: If everything goes the way White House officials and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi see it, legislation to give legal status to nearly 800,000 so-called Dreamers could pass by early October. Of course, this is Washington, where positions change within hours or at the drop of a presidential tweet. Not only that, the tentative agreement between President Trump and the top two Democrats in Congress has many on the right fuming and some on the left worried that things are too cozy with the man they vowed to resist.

More Politics

-- “We are there for you 100%”: President Trump surveyed the hurricane damage in Florida, as officials moved to safeguard the state’s vulnerable elderly and restore power.

-- A week after Mexico's magnitude 8.1 earthquake, Trump called President Enrique Peña Nieto to send condolences. “Unable to reach for 3 days b/c of his cell phone reception at site,” Trump tweeted.

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is finishing a plan to shrink the State Department and revamp American diplomacy in ways that have drawn bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill.

True to Form, North Korea Tests Another Missile

Not long after threatening to sink Japan “into the sea” and turn the U.S. into “ashes and darkness,” North Korea test-launched another ballistic missile over Japan. The launch, its 15th missile test this year alone, again ratcheted up tensions. In response, South Korea sent a missile of its own about 150 miles into the sea — the same distance as the base where Pyongyang’s missile originated. The question remains: What does North Korea hope to gain?

Berkeley’s Big Test

The setting: UC Berkeley. The speaker: conservative writer Ben Shapiro. The cost of security: $600,000. As hundreds of protesters and hundreds of law enforcement officers moved around campus, the evening saw nine arrests and no major skirmishes. It was key test for Berkeley, which has recently been the site of some violent protests. Later this month, assuming the details can be worked out: a “Free Speech Week” featuring the likes of Milo Yiannopoulos, Ann Coulter, Mike Cernovich and former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

David Butow / For The Times Protesters rally at UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall. Protesters rally at UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall. (David Butow / For The Times)

Cassini Goes Out in a Blaze of Glory

One month shy of its 20th anniversary in space, the NASA spacecraft Cassini took the plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere this morning and disintegrated. The end was deliberate, intended to prevent the spacecraft and its plutonium fuel from contaminating one of Saturn’s life-friendly moons. Even its swan song will add to the mass of data and discoveries Cassini delivered to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge.

Those Frequent Flier Miles Add Up … for Airlines

Think you’re getting a deal with frequent flier miles? It’s nothing compared with the deal the airlines are getting from these customer loyalty programs, which generated an estimated $9.5 billion in revenue for just the top four U.S. carriers. Passengers haven’t been so lucky; they’ve seen their mileage points count for less and less. As one analyst puts it: “It really looks like the hyper-inflation of Zimbabwe or Venezuela.”

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County is the last operating nuclear power plant in California. This week, public hearings were held over a proposal to permanently close the facility by 2025. In September 1981, participants in a human blockade tried to shut it down.

Con Keyes / Los Angeles Times Sep. 16, 1981: Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies drag a protester from the street in front of the main gate to the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Sep. 16, 1981: Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies drag a protester from the street in front of the main gate to the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. (Con Keyes / Los Angeles Times)

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Times film critic Kenneth Turan reviews the charming documentary “School Life,” set at a boarding school in Ireland.

-- Behind the scenes of this weekend’s big boxing match: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin.

-- A real eye-opener: How to make the Bacon Bloody Mary.

CALIFORNIA

-- Three felony charges against school board President Ref Rodriguez have stunned L.A.'s education world.

-- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that the 60-year-old Whittier Narrows Dam is structurally unsafe and poses a potentially catastrophic risk.