Today: Zuck and Cover

In 2014, Tracy Morgan was in a coma after a truck accident nearly killed him. This week, he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was an emotional moment to be sure, but not without a few jokes. "When I was a poor kid growing up in the projects in Brooklyn, I never dreamed to have a star on the Walk of Fame," Morgan said. "But now I'm here and I have to tell you, I feel pretty comfortable. I'll tell you why: The smell of weed and stale urine is just like being in the projects."