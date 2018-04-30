Today: The Caravan at California’s Door

Too good to be true? That's one natural question after a spokesman for South Korea's president relayed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised last week to give up his nuclear arms in exchange for a U.S. pledge to not attack. "Once we start talking, the United States will know that I am not a person to launch nuclear weapons at South Korea, the Pacific or the United States," Kim reportedly said. He also vowed to let outsiders observe the shutdown of its nuclear testing site and even made the symbolic gesture of synchronizing North Korea's clocks with South Korean time. Top Trump aides are expressing skepticism, while also saying the president's unconventional diplomacy is yielding results.