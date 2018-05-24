Today: Inside the Mexican Mafia

Dianne Feinstein has been a U.S. senator since 1992, building a career that has focused more on the center while taking up liberal causes such as gun control and gay marriage. Over that time, California has moved to the left. Feinstein has too, though not enough for some, as state Sen. Kevin de León's challenge to her — and the fact about 40% of voters are undecided — in the June 5 primary shows. Perhaps no other issue demonstrates Feinstein's evolution more than the death penalty: In 1990, she was booed for her support of it. Recently, she quietly announced her opposition to capital punishment.