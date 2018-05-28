Today: Remembering the Fallen

"I feel very proud of my son. But I also feel very, very sad. Nothing can compare to the loss of my only son." That's one of the moving remembrances posted by those who knew and loved the more than 760 members of the military from California who have died in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001. On Memorial Day, dedicated to all U.S. armed forces personnel who died while serving, you can read their stories — or take part in one of the events around Southern California, including an annual vigil in Boyle Heights.