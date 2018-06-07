Today: R-E-S-P-E-C-T?

The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy is manifesting itself in ways beyond an increase in separating migrant children and their parents who enter the U.S. illegally. In California, border authorities are planning to introduce a mass prosecution program, similar to those used in Texas and Arizona, to criminally charge more people who cross illegally, according to attorneys in San Diego. Meanwhile in Texas, asylum seekers have been camping out on a bridge for days as they wait for Customs officials to allow them to enter the U.S. The reason given: not enough space for them to be processed. Not everyone is buying that.