Today: Land of the Media Giants

A federal judge has cleared the way for AT&T’s $85.4-billion purchase of Time Warner, saying the U.S. Department of Justice failed to prove any of its arguments against the merger. The decision means the deal could close by next week, creating a giant that combines wireless and satellite services with movie franchises, hit TV shows and CNN, a favorite target of President Trump. Analysts believe it also opens the door but not necessarily the floodgates to more mega-mergers. Case in point: Comcast could announce as soon as today that it is making another run at buying much of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. As usual, these deals are pitched as bringing huge benefits to consumers. Skeptical? Columnist Michael Hiltzik says you’re not alone.