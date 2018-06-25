Today: Border Rhetoric and Reality

Over the weekend, the Trump administration said it has a “well coordinated” process in place to reunite more than 2,000 “separated minors” with their migrant parents, an assertion that Democrats have looked upon with skepticism. Meanwhile, President Trump suggested that all people who cross the border illegally (“invade” was the term he used) should be deported summarily, without a court hearing. But amid all the rhetoric stands the reality for those seeking asylum in the U.S. One 33-year-old tells of the violence she and her three children are fleeing in Guatemala and the agonizing choice she made before surrendering to officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.