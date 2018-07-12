Today: The Tussles in Brussels

Just as many allies had feared, President Trump came out swinging at NATO’s annual summit in Brussels. He wants each of the 29 member nations to pay more, and though it’s not the first time a president has complained about that topic, it’s by a lot: an amount equal to 4% of their gross domestic product, up from the goal of 2%. But where things really veered from the norm was when Trump claimed Germany “is totally controlled by” and “captive to Russia” after the subject of his summit next week with Vladimir Putin came up. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo would later try to smooth things over by calling NATO “the most successful alliance in history.” On Thursday, Trump suggested the U.S. could leave that alliance before claiming victory on having secured firmer commitments. Later today, the president begins his visit to Britain, where thousands plan to demonstrate against him.