Today: All Quiet on the EU Front

After labeling the European Union a “foe” on trade and threatening 20% tariffs on imported autos and auto parts, President Trump met with EU leader Jean-Claude Juncker and declared a trade war cease-fire. In addition to dropping auto tariffs, Trump promised to “resolve the steel and aluminum tariff issues” (just as their effects are starting to show up in companies’ earnings reports). As part of the deal, Europe vowed to buy an unspecified amount of U.S. soybeans and build more terminals to import liquefied natural gas. The apparent truce, along with the postponement of a possible second meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin until next year, came after the president met with Congress’ Republican leaders, who reportedly expressed concerns about the two issues’ effects on the midterm election.