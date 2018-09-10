Today: Are You Better Off Than You Were 10 Years Ago?

A decade ago this week, the Wall Street investment bank Lehman Bros. collapsed. Combined with the housing market crash and an economy in recession, it plunged the U.S. into the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. Though the wealthiest 5% of Americans have seen their income rise substantially, many average folks are still struggling to get their lives back in order. In Southern California, home prices in many areas are near their historic highs, but not in places like Victorville. Though the economy is booming, some question whether we are ready for the next recession. And columnist Michael Hiltzik thinks we’ve already forgotten some of the lessons of 10 years ago.