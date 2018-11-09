Today: After the Mayhem, Mourning in Thousand Oaks

Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was on the phone with his wife when reports of a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill came in. “I gotta go handle a call,” Helus said before hanging up. “I love you. I’ll talk to you later.” Soon, the 54-year-old would be one of the first two officers to reach the country music bar. After exchanging fire with the gunman — a troubled 28-year-old who had served in the Marines — Helus would be fatally wounded. In the aftermath of the Thousand Oaks shooting that killed a dozen people and left 18 injured, stories of panic, bloodshed and heroics emerged. Family and friends remembered the people who were killed. Among them: an 18-year-old freshman at Pepperdine University, a 48-year-old bouncer with dreams of a better life, a 33-year-old veteran of the Marines, a 27-year-old who had survived the Las Vegas mass shooting just over a year ago. And once again, the question: How could this happen?