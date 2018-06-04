The California primary is tomorrow. Get ready for a long night (or week).

Before Cox was President Trump’s pick to be California’s next governor, he was a wealthy businessman making his first major foray into Golden State politics by pushing a plan to add thousands of more lawmakers to the Legislature. Melanie Mason explains that Cox pitched the proposal as a way to dampen the influence of money in politics. And while Cox doesn’t talk much now about the initiative--which he has failed to qualify for the ballot five times--the proposal offers insight into how the Republican approaches politics.