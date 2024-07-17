2026 California lieutenant governor race begins to take shape

The election for California’s top offices is more than two years away, but campaigning has begun in the race for lieutenant governor, a low- key post that lacks power but has nonetheless served as a successful launch pad for two Golden State governors.

On Wednesday, former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announced his bid for lieutenant governor, joining state Treasurer Fiona Ma and state Sen. Steven Bradford in the race — all Democrats.

Another handful of politicians have established campaign committees for the office but have not officially announced their intent to run. Senate minority leader Sen. Brian Jones (R-San Diego) has more than $500,000 in a committee to run in the 2026 race, according to state data, but told the Times that he’s focused on “battling” Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats and that his decision will come “at a later date.”

Advertisement

The lieutenant governor role worked as a springboard to higher office for both Newsom and former Gov. Gray Davis. But even they have acknowledged the job’s lack of power, with Newsom openly lamenting the gig and Davis describing the responsibilities as “modest.”

When the governor is out of town, the lieutenant governor steps up to oversee state business and can sign bills into law. Other duties involve sitting on boards that oversee universities, state land use and climate policy.

Current Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is leaning on her experience in the office as she pursues a run to replace Newsom as governor in 2026.

Here is what you need to know about the candidates who have declared:

Michael Tubbs

An anti-poverty advocate seen as a rising star among Democrats, Tubbs launched his campaign Wednesday with a video that shares his story from poverty to Stanford University and promises to “upset the setup” by bringing his progressive politics to Sacramento.

The 33-year-old received national attention, including from President Obama and Oprah Winfrey, for being America’s youngest mayor when he was elected to lead Stockton in 2016 and launched a first-of-its-kind guaranteed income program to help his impoverished Central Valley constituents.

He has not held public office since he lost reelection as Stockton mayor in 2020 to a Republican, after facing complaints spurred by orchestrated local opposition that disagreed with his progressive politics.

Tubbs went on create the organizations End Poverty in California (EPIC) and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and serves as a special adviser to Newsom on economic mobility.

Advertisement

He said he sees the role of lieutenant governor as “a caretaker for the future” and is not deterred by its modest reputation, saying mayor of Stockton was also a “very out of the way” role but he accomplished big things.

“The majority of Californians are really working incredibly hard, and can’t afford basics like child care, can’t afford basic like rent, like savings for tomorrow. And that is unconscionable, particularly in a state with so much wealth,” he said, adding that ensuring college affordability and clean drinking water for all will be key tenants of his campaign.

Fiona Ma

Ma announced her plans to pursue lieutenant governor last year after initially planning to run for governor.

The 58-year-old Democrat was elected as the state’s banker in 2018 and also served in the California Assembly, where she authored legislation banning toxic chemicals and strengthening protections for domestic violence victims.

She is a certified public accountant and has also worked as a member of the California Board of Equalization and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Ma said she is “uniquely qualified” for the position, citing her two decades of experience in public office. She said improving the housing supply and environmental protections are her priorities.

Advertisement

“California needs proven leadership to take on bold action to meet our ambitious climate change and energy goals, level the playing field and attract better quality jobs for all Californians while expanding access to healthcare, housing and education,” she said. “I am committed to ensuring California remains an economic leader and powerhouse, investing in the small, family-owned businesses and the people that are the foundation of our success.”

Ma is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit stemming from her time as treasurer. A spokesperson for her campaign said she “is looking forward to having her day in court to disprove these false allegations from a disgruntled former employee.”

The treasurer has raised more money than any other candidate, collecting nearly $3 million, according to the latest public state data.

Steven Bradford

Bradford has served in the state Legislature for 15 years, representing the south Los Angeles area in both houses. Before that, he served on the Gardena City Council.

As a lawmaker, he has fought for reparations for the descendants of African American slaves and for equity in the cannabis industry , noting the impact of “the war on drugs” on people of color.

He chairs the state Senate’s Energy, Utilities and Communications committee and has overseen hearings investigating power outages across California and has also made police reform a priority.

Advertisement

Bradford said if elected, he would focus on creating more access to college and on climate goals such as ocean protection. He said his public service record proves his dedication.

“This is a show up job,” he said. “I show up.”

Bradford named former U.S. Rep. Mervyn Dymally as a mentor, someone who also served as California’s lieutenant governor in the 1970s and died in 2012.

He said he stands out from the other candidates because he does not see the position as simply a starting point to something bigger.

“This is not going to be a holding place. That’s not what I’m doing it for,” Bradford said. “This is a work position, it’s not a ‘Hey look at me’ glamorous position. I plan to have my head down doing the work.”