Angels players express respect and affection for Don Baylor, who died Monday at 68

The reactions carried common themes in the Angels’ clubhouse after the death Monday of Don Baylor: Class person. Full of integrity. Someone who affected their lives profoundly.

Baylor might first be known for his playing career, specifically as the 1979 American League most valuable player for the Angels, but those who knew him remember his off-the-field personality the most.

“He was an incredible human being,” Angels manager Mike Scoscia said. “The passion that he had for life, the passion he had to help people, his faith — everything you strive to be as a human being. He was off the charts.”

Baylor, 68, died after a lengthy bout with multiple myeloma, the family announced Monday. He followed his 19-year playing career with a lengthy coaching career and helped hitters work through struggles with his affable presence.

“I was very sad,” Mike Trout said. “It just sucks. You never want to wake up and hear that news. He was a great guy. I learned a lot from him. It’s just sad.”

Trout added that “He brought a lot of joy to the clubhouse.”

Trout and Albert Pujols worked under Baylor when Baylor was the Angels’ hitting coach in 2014 and 2015. Pujols stayed in touch with Baylor and remembered Baylor sent him encouraging messages.

“Great human being,” Pujols said. “He’s definitely going to be missed, and one of probably the toughest men I’ve ever been around.”

Huston Street remembered meeting Baylor as a kid at a restaurant in Austin, Texas, and being in awe. Years later, Baylor would serve as a life mentor to Street with the Colorado Rockies.

Baylor seemed like a giant of a man to Street. It was clear what was under the surface.

“Inside, he had a great heart,” Pujols said. “He was always open to listening. He was always open to teach. Just the way he spoke, every word that came out of his mouth was just wisdom and knowledge.”

Short hops

The results of an MRI exam on Yunel Escobar were not yet known. Escobar left Sunday’s game with an intercostal strain … Cameron Maybin was activated and Shane Robinson was designated for assignment. Jose Alvarez was recalled and Eduardo Paredes was optioned to triple-A. Ramon Flores cleared waivers and was outrighted to triple A.

Twitter: @CurtisZupke