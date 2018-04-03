Demetrius Andrade presses Gennady Golovkin for May 5 bout

Demetrius Andrade has heard the talk of lesser opponents emerging in the discussion to replace Canelo Alvarez as Gennady Golovkin's May 5 opponent, and the former 154-pound world champion is stumped.
"My name does ring bells in the boxing world and I believe I have more talent, and my excitement is better, than anyone else who can fight [Golovkin]," Andrade (25-0, 16 knockouts) told the Los Angeles Times in a Monday morning telephone interview.
"People don't really want to see [Golovkin] fight anyone else other than someone like me. What other top-level fighter is ready to go?"
Mexico's former two-division champion Alvarez awaits an April 18 meeting before the Nevada Athletic Commission that will likely leave him suspended for at least six months after he submitted two positive urine tests in February for the banned performance-enhancing substance clenbuterol.
Golovkin, meanwhile, has said he wants to keep the May 5 date for a Cinco de Mayo bout that will likely be moved from T-Mobile Arena to MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and televised by HBO, perhaps on pay-per-view.
So, given the need for a legitimate foe to seriously test the unbeaten, three-belt middleweight champion, Andrade's case is valid.
Former secondary World Boxing Assn. middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs, who gave Golovkin an intense bout in March 2017, is committed to an April 28 bout on HBO.
And current World Boxing Organization champion Billy Joe Saunders has a hand injury.
While Alvarez's fellow Golden Boy Promotions fighter Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan has been floated as a possible foe — and selecting him would be an appeasement of sorts to Golden Boy with Golovkin obviously wanting a rematch with Alvarez in September — Andrade, 30, is a stiffer test.
"For him to go any other direction goes to show, 'Does Triple-G really want to fight the best?' " Andrade said. "And when will the people see what they've been missing out on in Demetrius Andrade? That's where I stand. People want to see it, and they believe and know I bring excitement."
Golovkin spent years with his promoter Tom Loeffler struggling to find willing opponents. Now he has one.
" 'Spike' O'Sullivan is a guy I should fight to keep my reputation going to Triple-G [Golovkin] and Canelo. Good record, keep you active, but for Triple-G to pick him would be like, 'What are you scared of?' " Andrade said.
"You say people duck you. I believe I'll be the best guy other than Canelo. … I see how they're trying to keep it safe to go back to Canelo, but when it comes to me — I might not have all the social media and fan base — but if you put it out there that it's developing that I'm the fight between him and Triple-G, you're going to get a lot of viewers."
Andrade's promoter, Artie Pelullo, said he has been in discussion with Loeffler by text messaging.
"Tom … asked if [Andrade] is in the gym and can Demetrius make the weight," Pellulo told The Times. "I Told Tom yes. Demetrius is in the gym and, yes, he can make the weight.
"I think we have a shot. Demetrius can help sell the pay-per-view. The fans will perceive that Demetrius can win the fight. That's the key."
Andrade, a former World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Assn. junior-middleweight world champion, is a former U.S. Olympian who hails from Rhode Island and has defeated the likes of Glendale's Vanes Martisrosyan, and made his 160-pound debut with 700,000 viewers tuning in on HBO in October while delivering 6-foot-4 Alantez Fox his first loss, by decision.
"People want to see me fight. Here's an opportunity to give the fans and boxing a good fight that's unexpected, and they'll want to see it … . I know, because everyone in tune with the whole Triple-G-Canelo thing was saying Demetrius Andrade as soon as it starting looking like there'd be no fight.
"When you have a guy with a world championship on his resume coming up to 160 pounds, who's willing to get in there and is a clean athlete — I don't do the steroid stuff — why not fight the best? If you think I'm a walk in the park, come walk in this park and see how easy it is."
With Alvarez's hearing pending, the Nevada commission is expected to hear a request this week from Loeffler to allow for Golovkin to have a contingent bout in place should the Alvarez bout get canceled, as expected.
"I'm not going to let this opportunity get past me. Can I get in the best shape in four or five weeks? Probably not, but I can say, mentally, I'll be in the best shape of my life if I get this opportunity," Andrade said.
"I don't slack in my punches. I stay in the gym consistently. Am I able to get in the gym and fight May 5? Yes."