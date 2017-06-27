A glimpse at the close relationship between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya

Canelo Alvarez’s strong-mindedness toward his boxing career and Oscar De La Hoya’s interest as a promoter in maximizing revenue have at times seemed in direct conflict.

While former two-division champion Alvarez insisted for more than a year he was ready to fight Gennady Golovkin, De La Hoya pushed pause, maintaining that his 26-year-old fighter needed extra time to feel fully comfortable at 160 pounds while also working shrewdly to amplify public anticipation for the meeting.

Last week, De La Hoya also crossed Alvarez when he told reporters on a four-stop international press tour that the Sept. 16 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas likely would generate a trilogy between Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 knockouts) and three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin (35-0, 31 KOs). Alvarez grimaced at that idea.

“No, there’s only going to be one,” Alvarez told The Times between interviews at ESPN headquarters last week. “That’s how dominant I feel I’m going to be.”

De La Hoya actually served as Spanish interpreter during that conversation and shrugged, satisfied at least in his boxer’s confidence.

“That’s how he feels … ,” De La Hoya said.

In October 2015, De La Hoya felt far differently about how any fighter would fare against Golovkin, the Southland-residing champion from Kazakhstan who’s won 18 consecutive middleweight title fights and had knocked out 23 consecutive foes before going the distance with co-World Boxing Assn. champion Daniel Jacobs in March.

One of those who succumbed during the knockout streak was De La Hoya-promoted Canadian David Lemieux, a power puncher who has reverted to form since his date with Golovkin.

But in the ring that night, Golovkin found Lemieux often with his destructive punches that ultimately led to a technical-knockout stoppage, and a post-fight scene in which the blood appeared entirely drained from De La Hoya’s face.

His stunned expression in the news conference that night echoed, as Alvarez failed to book a date with Golovkin last May even after winning the World Boxing Council middleweight bout in a 155-pound catch-weight fight against Miguel Cotto in November 2015.

Instead, as Golovkin and fight fans criticized Alvarez and De La Hoya, Alvarez knocked out former 140-pound champion Amir Khan in another 155-pound fight in May 2016, then beat 154-pound champion Liam Smith before 50,000-plus at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas.

While promising to fight Golovkin in September, Alvarez then took on rival countryman Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 164-pound fight in May and won every round in a unanimous-decision triumph.

De La Hoya disagreed with the perception that he was holding back a fighter who aspired to an immediate Golovkin challenge.

“No, you’re wrong. Nothing like that happened,” De La Hoya told The Times.

Alvarez spoke most animatedly on the subject, raising his voice to emphasize his thinking during the time when Golovkin accused him of ducking.

“I wanted the fight, but this is a team and it’s not ‘I,’ it’s the whole team,” Alvarez said. “Everybody is important. Also, a contract had to be done. Everybody has to be happy and accepting. And now it’s done.”

As a fighter, De La Hoya routinely sought the biggest names offering the greatest purses, particularly later in his career.

From that experience, De La Hoya’s attention to career timing improved, and Alvarez said he appreciates that knowledge, going as far as saying it’s one of the main reasons De La Hoya is his promoter.

“One-hundred percent,” Alvarez said in English to underline the sincerity of his point.

De La Hoya was bombarded for being overprotective of his greatest revenue producer during the pre-Golovkin signing.

“What’s most important is that Canelo was still fighting at 154. That’s very, very important,” De La Hoya said, confirming he was well aware of the torrent of bashing.

“As a team, we have a plan. Everybody else [might] not be happy with our plan, but as long as we’re in sync, that’s what matters. Canelo knows his body. We know when he’s ready.

“Does he want to fight everybody and be the best? Yes, that’s who he is. But we as a team chose to make this fight happen in September of this year.”

Alvarez was also empowered by the fact that he’s the “A” side in the bout, the only man who’s headlined the only 2 million-buy pay-per-view boxing broadcasts since the disappointing May 2015 bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

“I was never worried about getting into the weight and all that … it’s always been, ‘I’m doing my career, doing my thing,’” Alvarez said.

“[Golovkin’s] the one who had to worry about me. I’m going into 160 now and I’m fighting the best at 160. I’m doing what I always said: ‘I want to fight the best.’”

De La Hoya, the “Golden Boy” 1992 Olympic champion from East Los Angeles, said it was no different than when he navigated his own career.

“When you’re the attraction, you’re the superstar, you call the shots,” De La Hoya said. “Canelo’s always had his career right on track. The fact that everyone’s always wanted to call him out doesn’t mean he has to go and oblige it by their rules. His career is his career. Let everyone else worry about him. He doesn’t have to worry about anyone else.”

Armed by that wisdom and philosophy at age 26 helps make Alvarez a different breed than even De La Hoya, who admitted that out-of-the-ring distractions such as women and partying shortened his career, marked by career-closing losses to Shane Mosley, Bernard Hopkins and Pacquiao.

When De La Hoya first signed Alvarez, he vowed to urge the fighter — who’s been a pro since age 15 — to adhere to a straight-and-narrow path.

“That’s what he’s doing,” De La Hoya said. “He’s a smart man who knows what he wants.”

And even though De La Hoya is less than a year removed from a DUI, Alvarez said he appreciates the insight that comes from his promoter’s experiences — good and bad.

“He’s a former world champion who stepped in the ring in the biggest fights possible, someone who knows everything I’m going through,” Alvarez said. “No other promoter can sit down and talk and tell me what they know like that.”

Tie that in with Alvarez’s loyalty to his original trainers, Eddy and Chepo Reynoso, and there’s a better understanding why it’s believed Alvarez is under contract with Golden Boy Promotions through 2020.

“We always have been [strongly connected] and there’s never been a problem,” De La Hoya said. “It’s all about doing the job correctly, being loyal, doing the right thing for the fighter. That’s why I became a promoter, to do the right thing. Anybody can speculate or say anything they want [about us], but we’re as good as gold.”