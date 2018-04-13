Amanda Serrano to make MMA debut atop Combate card in L.A.

"Her MMA career was pretty much done. She gave what she needed to give to the sport. You can say whatever you want to say about Ronda, but she's the one that put the female fighters in an important place. She made the sport for women, and it was a great decision to go to the WWE and make some money. Of course, she must work a little bit on her ring skills when it comes to pro wrestling, but I think it was the right move and at the end of the day, she was always someone that loves and respects pro wrestling."