Mikey Garcia, who fights Adrien Broner on Saturday, wants to take on cautious practices of matchmaking

The boxing business is such that fighters sometimes see perfectly timed matchups scuttled as promoters postpone risk in favor of additional purse money.

In his more than two years away from the sport, Mikey Garcia has observed these tactics and has vowed not to be as cautious.

The Riverside-trained Garcia (36-0, 30 knockouts) returned from his extended contractual dispute with promoter Bob Arum’s Top Rank and won the World Boxing Council lightweight title in his second fight back.

On Saturday, Garcia elevates to a 140-pound non-title bout on Showtime against former four-division champion Adrien Broner (33-2, 24 KOs) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“Huge fight, better than some of the world title fights around these divisions,” Garcia said. “It’ll launch one of us to the next level. It’s got more buzz than any fight around and is bigger than any fight in my career.”

Cincinnati’s Broner has shown greater maturity before this bout, a sign he grasps its importance following losses to Marcos Maidana and Shawn Porter, battles with weight and the law, social-media missteps and some narrow victories against lesser opponents.

Some veteran fight observers are picking Broner, citing his speed, power and experience.

“When he’s in top shape, you can’t deny his skill and I’m sure he’ll be in his best shape,” Garcia said. “He knows what’s at stake and he knows that if he wants to regain control of his career, to get him back to where he was, he has to prove it against me.”

Garcia has his own impressive plan, one certain to attract fans who railed at Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s deliberate opponent selection late in his career, and Manny Pacquiao’s hesitance to push Arum for better bouts.

“I’m here to let everyone know I’m taking bigger fights and I’m not afraid on taking the bigger challenges,” Garcia said. “I’m here to take control of my career and take it to where I believe it should be.

“Had I not stopped fighting, I would’ve been headlining these fights, and this is the first of many that are coming because I’m in control. I’ve got to keep winning to get to the others.”

Garcia’s targets are, in no particular order, World Boxing Assn. lightweight champion Jorge Linares, World Boxing Organization super-featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko and unbeaten, two-belt 140-pound champion Terence Crawford.

Linares is close to finalizing a Sept. 23 bout at the Forum against England’s Luke Campbell. Lomachenko will defend his belt against Miguel Marriaga on Aug. 5 at L.A. Live’s Microsoft Theater. And Crawford will meet Julius Indingo for a third belt on Aug. 19.

“Lomachenko should’ve moved to 135 already if he’s serious,” Garcia said. “His actions speak differently by fighting a guy who just lost at 126. … Either take a fight before me or jump to 135. But I’m ready for him. If it’s not available, I’m moving on with my career.

“I’ll look at options at 140, maybe even 147. I’m willing to fight anybody.”

But is anybody willing to fight Garcia?

“You know the business, you know the politics. I’m not sure Arum is willing to let me fight Crawford or Lomachenko … that’s why I have to be flexible," Garcia said.

“I could’ve had a regular title defense at StubHub Center or Staples Center next week, but it wouldn’t have done anything for my career except keep me busy, and that’s what they’ve done with Crawford and Lomachenko -- keep them busy with fights that haven’t helped their legacy or make them superstars.

“I’m not afraid to step up and take challenges. I know how this works and how things have gone in the past, and I’m not willing to do that anymore.”

