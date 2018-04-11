Glendale’s Vanes Martirosyan wants Gennady Golovkin fight

Vanes Martirosyan knows there are some political obstacles causing Gennady Golovkin from accepting a fight, but the Glendale boxer wants to make sure his message is clear.
"I'm ready to glove up," Martirosyan told the Los Angeles Times Wednesday. "When they asked me if I'd take this fight on Monday, I said yes. I didn't ask about money at all."
While detractors are quick to criticize Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 knockouts) for being inactive since his May 2016 loss to recent 154-pound world champion Erislandy Lara, he answers that two recent opponents have backed out of bouts.
Additionally, Martirosyan remains the World Boxing Council's No. 1-ranked light-middleweight and the California State Athletic Commission has already approved him for a bout with unbeaten, three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin, who is searching for a replacement for Canelo Alvarez with a May 5 date at StubHub Center looming.
"It's a good show for L.A. Cinco de Mayo. Armenians will pack the place," Martirosyan said. "I have a lot of Mexican fans. I'm better than anyone else they're mentioning.
"I want it out there that what makes sense is fighting me, honestly."
The hang-up is how Golovkin will deal with the International Boxing Federation and its mandatory contender, Sergiy Derevyanchenko. If Golovkin bypasses Derevyanchenko without a settlement of some sort, the IBF might strip Golovkin of the belt if he fights anyone else.
"I do believe in my heart I'm going to beat (Golovkin) because he's never fought someone with my style," Martirosyan said.
"I've been training my (rear) off. I'm sparring. I'm on weight. I'm just waiting for them to call me."