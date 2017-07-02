Anaheim's UFC 214 card lands another classic fight: Robbie Lawler vs. 'Cowboy' Cerrone

An already loaded UFC 214 card at Honda Center on July 29 just added another compelling matchup, with UFC President Dana White announcing a shift of the welterweight bout between former champion Robbie Lawler and rugged Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone from Saturday’s originally planned date.

“Anaheim is ridiculous,” White told the Los Angeles Times in a Sunday morning text message.

The card, headlined by the long-anticipated light-heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon Jones, also includes a women’s featherweight title fight between Southland-trained Brazilian Cris “Cyborg” Justino and replacement opponent Tonya Evinger.

Last week, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley announced he would defend his belt on the card against Demian Maia.

White said it became clear a week ago the Lawler-Cerrone fight would need to move off Saturday’s UFC 213 card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas because Cerrone had a staph infection and a pulled groin.

White told MMA Junkie last week, “Cowboy Cerrone is a stud. He’s too tough for his own good. He absolutely wanted to fight. The kid’s got a pulled groin; he’s got a bruise from his knee to the inside of his groin. And his other knee is blowing up; he’s got staph infection.

“Could he come out and fight? Probably. Should he come out and fight Robbie Lawler with a pulled groin? No, he shouldn’t. We’re going to get him healthy and remake the fight.”

Lawler (27-11) surrendered his belt to Woodley by first-round knockout in July, but staged three fight-of-the-year performances in succession before that, including victories over Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit.

Cerrone (32-8), always a fan favorite, is 4-1 since his December 2015 lightweight title loss to Rafael Dos Anjos. He was defeated by Jorge Masvidal in the second round in January, but beamed in a recent interview about the pending entertainment value with him and fellow slugger Lawler.

