Holly Holm is determined to spring from UFC 225 to title contention

“I know there’s a lot that’s happened in my career over the last couple years, from being on the biggest high to the lows of three straight losses,” Holm said. “I know my performances haven’t just been getting beat. I’ve been competitive. I just need to be better at making it count. I know I’m there. I know I’m still competitive and capable, so I do hope I get that chance again to fight for a belt, and then we’ll see what happens.