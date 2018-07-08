Daniel Cormier knocks out Stipe Miocic in first round for second belt at UFC 226

Daniel Cormier said in a prefight interview on the arena big screens that he was taking on a super-fight against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for his legacy.
“I’ll win and I’ll never be forgotten,” said Cormier, the light-heavyweight champion.
Cormier fulfilled the prophecy Saturday night at UFC 226, knocking down Miocic with a right hand to the jaw, then stopping him by pounding two punches to the fallen champion’s face on the canvas to join Conor McGregor as the only fighters in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously.
“I was a heavyweight for a long time. For a long time,” Cormier said, referring to his days in the Strikeforce promotion. “I left the division and never knew what I could become. Tonight, I found out. Heavyweight champion!”
The knockout of Miocic (18-3) came 4 minutes, 33 seconds into the first round. Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar appeared in the octagon afterward and pushed Cormier (21-1), who said he wants to fight Lesnar next, likely in New York in November.
In the co-main event, heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis were as ineffective as Miocic over three full rounds.
Ngannou, a hard hitter and the division’s top challenger who suffered his first UFC loss to Miocic in January, landed only 11 strikes and found himself barraged by a flurry of fan criticism as fifth-ranked Lewis eked out a unanimous-decision victory that fell below expectations.
Judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 for Lewis (20-5).
The crowd not only rained boos on the boring bout highlighted by Lewis’ occasional kicks, they also waved their cellphone lights as if listening to a rock power ballad.
Beyond that, referee Herb Dean interrupted the inactivity during the second round and urged the sluggers to fight, to little avail.
Ngannou (11-3) squandered his chance to get a quick rematch with Miocic with the frozen effort that must haveve caused middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin to shudder in embarrassment as he watched the fight outside the octagon at T-Mobile Arena.
The fight replaced a scheduled co-main event featherweight-title defense by Max Holloway versus unbeaten Brian Ortega of Harbor City. Holloway withdrew from the card last week citing concussion-like symptoms.
Former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis ended a sluggish run of five losses in seven fights by submitting Michael Chiesa by second-round triangle choke while employing an arm bar.
Pettis (21-7) dropped Chiesa late in the first round with a right hand and he returned to the weapon early in the second, measuring Chiesa and delivering a punch followed by pressure that sent Chiesa to the canvas.
There, Pettis squeezed his legs around Chiesa’s neck and grabbed his arm, prompting him to tap out 52 seconds in.
“What got me to the top was submissions and kickboxing,” Pettis said.
The victory not only ended Pettis’ drop to No. 12 in the division rankings, but also resulted in an extra financial boost because No. 9-rated Chiesa (14-4) was overweight Friday and forfeited 30% of his $48,000 guaranteed purse ($14,400) to Pettis.
Chiesa said he’ll move to welterweight in his next fight.
In a bloody battle, welterweight Mike Perry edged a game Paul Felder by split-decision scores of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.
Perry (12-3) badly bloodied Felder (15-4) near the right eye in the second round, a wound that required a ring doctor’s review. A Felder trainer later reported the fighter broke his right arm in the first round.
Brazil’s Raphael Assuncao (27-5) cruised to 30-27 scores on all three judges’ cards against Rob Font to claim his record-tying 11th bantamweight victory.
“I’m quiet, I’ve been a professional, but, boss, what else do I have to do for my title chance?” Assuncao asked of UFC president Dana White. “I’m winning a lot of fights.”
The triumph was Assuncao’s fourth straight since a loss by decision to current champion T.J. Dillashaw two years ago this month, and he has won 11 of his last 12 fights.
Middleweights Paulo Costa and Uriah Hall put on a stirring slugfest just before the pay-per-view action began, with Brazil’s Costa (12-0) knocking out Hall at 2:38 of the second round.
Tenth-rated Costa avoided a penalty for two low blows and overcame getting peppered by jabs from Hall (14-9) in the first round by relying on his more effective power punches.
After Hall took down Costa in the second, Costa responded with a mighty combination that backed up Hall. A hard right forced Hall to cover his head, and Costa made him pay with a follow-up right to the midsection that dropped Hall for good.
Light-heavyweight Kha-lil Rountree opened the pay-per-view impressively, dropping kickboxer Gokhan Saki with a left-handed punch and finishing him on the canvas with hammer lefts, with the end coming 1:36 into the fight.
Earlier, Fullerton’s Curtis Millender (15-3) claimed a unanimous-decision victory over welterweight Max Griffin after winning a performance-of-the-night bonus in his second UFC bout.