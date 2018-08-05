Henry Cejudo wants a super-fight with T.J. Dillashaw

Henry Cejudo understands the value of gold. He’s won an Olympic wrestling medal of that color, and he became the first such champion to add a shining UFC belt to his collection Saturday night at Staples Center.
Now, he’s pursuing the cash value of it by mining for a showdown with fellow champion T.J. Dillashaw.
Minutes after producing a captivating end to Demetrious Johnson’s UFC-record 11-fight-run of flyweight title defenses by split decision, South Central Los Angeles-born Cejudo called out bantamweight champion and Saturday main-event winner Dillashaw for another possible super-fight.
“Look how muscular, how much bigger I am than Demetrious Johnson,” Cejudo said at the post-fight news conference. “They’ve always talked about a T.J.-D.J. super-fight … but now that they’ve got the winner … .
“I’m already an Olympic champion, I’m a UFC champ, and I’m asking to be a triple champ. Forget about the champ-champ, allow me to go to 135 pounds and face T.J. Dillashaw. If he wants to come down, OK, but I’d rather go up.”
After then-featherweight champion Conor McGregor coined the term “champ-champ” by knocking out lightweight Eddie Alvarez in 2016, light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier stopped heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic last month to become the organization’s second-ever simultaneous two-division champion.
Orange County’s Dillashaw retained his belt by recording a first-round technical knockout of former champion Cody Garbrandt.
Dillashaw had longed to fight Johnson this summer before a Johnson shoulder injury scrapped the bout.
A two-time bantamweight champion, Dillashaw could opt to enhance his claim as the UFC’s best-ever bantamweight by fighting San Diego’s Dominick Cruz, who won their 2016 title bout by split decision.
But he admitted that, at 32, he’ll weigh whether Cejudo or Cruz will create a more lucrative purse.
“We’ll see how it all comes together,” Dillashaw said. “[Finances are] absolutely something that goes through your head. I want to be a sportsman and continue to be the baddest man I can. But it goes through your head who’s going to cause the most attention, and I’m up for whatever challenge.”
Cejudo, 31, will eventually revisit a trilogy meeting with Johnson after the former champion stopped him in the first round two years ago and fell by a razor-thin margin Saturday.
But Johnson (27-3-1) said he believed he suffered a torn right knee ligament and broken right foot that will likely require substantial healing time following his first loss since bowing to Cruz in a 2011 bantamweight bout
“He didn’t blow me out of the water, but I need to get healthy first, see what the damage is and go from there,” Johnson said.
Cejudo agreed a third bout with Johnson is expected.
“He deserves it, but I’m saying I want to go up,” he said. “Let’s do it. I want a challenge.”
Cejudo won the fight by out-wrestling Johnson. The new champion scored takedowns in each of the final four rounds to defuse Johnson’s hand- and foot-speed advantages.
Johnson was “squirmy, I had to continue work and I noticed when we make him scramble, he gets tired. He’s human. It wasn’t an easy fight. It was very tactical,” Cejudo said.
He wasn’t sure he’d won until he heard “and new … .”
“In your mind, you can meditate those moments of strapping on that belt,” Cejudo said. “I’ve always seen him as a challenge. Beating Demetrious Johnson was much bigger than this UFC belt. Before I ever started the sport, he was the champion. That motivated me, made me stronger.”
He becomes the UFC’s second Mexican American belt-holder since former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and provides a captivating lifetime narrative that the UFC should market to its maximum.
“I may not be Oscar De La Hoya, but it feels good to carry that torch. I’m a blessed human being, a very prideful American and I love Mexico,” said Cejudo.
“It’s awesome to see what the mind of a believer can do, to shock the world,” in the 2008 Beijing Summer Games, “and to be on the top of the world again 10 years later … it’s life, man.”
UFC President Dana White said he was thrilled that “A-list celebrities,” including Chris Pratt, Matt Damon and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis were amid a sellout crowd of 17,800 that generated a live gate of $2.9 million at Staples Center for his lightest divisions, and he praised Cejudo’s push for a super-fight.
“I love guys who want to fight everybody, and I think the fans love that, too. That’s always good to hear,” White said. “The reason Conor McGregor is such a huge star is because he’s that guy, and when you have that mentality, people like that.”
White, however, stopped short of saying he’s focused on matching champions in fights, although he’ll do so later this year when women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is expected to meet bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in December.
“It’s not about super-fights. That word is being completely overused,” White said. “Cyborg is beating everybody. Nunes has, too. That’s the fight to make. I don’t know if [Cejudo-Dillashaw is] the fight to make right now for these two, but it’s Saturday night and I make fights on Tuesdays.”
Former Cal State Fullerton wrestler Dillashaw said he was pleased to “close the chapter” with bitter rival and former Sacramento stablemate Garbrandt by staggering him with a punch, subjecting him to a following flurry, landing a disabling kick and finishing him.
“[Garbrandt] has some technical problems he has to fix, and I don’t think he has a chin,” Dillashaw said.