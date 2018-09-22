Wilder vs. Fury fight set for Dec. 1; site still undecided

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have signed to meet in a pay-per-view heavyweight title fight Dec. 1, with a tour stop scheduled for Los Angeles during the first week of October, Premier Boxing Champions announced Friday.
Staples Center has been described as the front-runner to land the bout by multiple officials connected to the bout, but Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas is also available on that date.
The difference is capacity, and even though Las Vegas boasts the reputation as the fighting mecca of the world, Los Angeles’ impassioned boxing fan base with a larger arena has positioned the Southland to land its first heavyweight title bout since Vitali Klitschko defeated Chris Arreola in 2009.
In its statement, PBC said it expected to have the venue finalized by next week.
Alabama’s Wilder (40-0, 39 knockouts) will defend his World Boxing Council belt in the Showtime pay-per-view bout.
England’s controversial Fury (27-0) is attempting to show he has reverted to the form that made him a three-belt heavyweight champion in 2015, before substance abuse and weight gain led to more than two years out of the ring.