Sports CHARGERS

Chargers release former starting tackle King Dunlap

The Chargers are releasing veteran tackle King Dunlap.

Dunlap, who started all 46 games he appeared in over four seasons with the team, was arrested this summer for violating a restraining order. He was also due a $500,000 roster bonus later this week.

Dunlap became expendable after the team signed Russell Okung to a four-year deal to replace Dunlap at left tackle. Dunlap’s the second starter from the team’s offensive line to be released this offseason, joining former first-round pick D.J. Fluker who signed a deal with the New York Giants.

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
70°