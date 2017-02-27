Chargers put franchise tag on free-agent linebacker Melvin Ingram

The Chargers have placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on their top free agent, edge-rushing linebacker Melvin Ingram.

Ingram, provided he signs the tender, will make north of $15 million next year — money that’ll be fully guaranteed. He and the Chargers can work on a long-term deal until July 15.

The team’s first-round pick in 2012, Ingram developed into one of the NFL’s top pass-rushers, picking up 18.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles over the last two seasons.

Ingram, 27, is expected to move to defensive end this season opposite defensive rookie of the year Joey Bosa with the team shifting from a 3-4 defensive scheme to a 4-3, though the staff has insisted the changes will be minimal.

Ingram had been viewed as one of the top defensive free agents on the market this summer.

By making moves to keep Ingram, the team has stayed within their personnel preference to draft, develop and then, re-sign their own players.

It’s the first time the Chargers have used the franchise tag since they designated receiver Vincent Jackson in 2011.

