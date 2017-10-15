Hunter Henry shines on Chargers' winning drive

The situation wasn’t bleak, not when you’ve got Philip Rivers — the veteran quarterback and author of 23 fourth-quarter comebacks since 2006 — under center with four minutes left and a mere two-point deficit to overcome.

Still, it wasn’t ideal. Their offense limited to two touchdowns and struggling to punch holes in a supposedly porous Raiders secondary, the Chargers were pinned at their eight-yard line to start their final possession of Sunday’s game in Oakland.

“I always feel good when I’ve got No. 17 and the receivers and the line and the tight ends we’ve got,” running back Melvin Gordon said. “I knew someone was gonna make play. I was praying one of those guys would make an explosive play, and it was Hunter [Henry]. He made two back to back, and I was so happy.”

Frustrated by their inability to incorporate Henry into the offense for much of the first five games, the Chargers leaned heavily on their second-year tight end Sunday.

The former Arkansas standout did not disappoint, catching passes of 34 and 23 yards on two of the first three plays of a drive that ended with Nick Novak’s 32-yard field goal and a 17-16 victory over the AFC West-rival Raiders.

“Hunt is gonna make the best of his opportunities when they come,” Gordon said of Henry, who caught five passes for 90 yards on the day. “He’s not the type to complain or get upset, but we know what type of player he is. When the lights come on and it’s time to make the play, he’s always there.”

Henry caught 36 passes for 478 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but with receiver Keenan Allen back from a knee injury, Tyrell Williams coming off a 1,059-yard season, Gordon catching more balls out of the backfield, and speedster Travis Benjamin and veteran tight end Antonio Gates being capable targets, Henry seemed to get lost in the game plan.

Though he had two touchdown catches, Henry caught only 12 passes for 138 yards in the first five games. And with rookie Mike Williams, the first-round pick out of Clemson, making his NFL debut on Sunday, there was no guarantee Henry suddenly would become a featured target.

“It’s one of those deals where you want to get him the ball, you want to get Keenan the ball, you want to get Gates the ball, you want to get Mike the ball, you want to get Tyrell the ball,” said Rivers, who completed 25 of 36 passes for 268 yards Sunday. “You’ve got a lot of guys. Every week, it can be different.”

Rivers spread the ball to seven receivers Sunday, but Henry was his go-to guy on the final drive. On the first play, in a three tight-end set, Henry slipped behind Raiders safety Karl Joseph on a corner route and caught a perfectly placed back-shoulder pass from Rivers for 34 yards.

“I thought it was a great call by Whiz,” Rivers said, referring to offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. “He called a play action with a little bit of a chunk, a chance for a big play. The guy played it pretty good, and Hunter did a heck of a job adjusting.

“Those are plays I get excited about from a quarterback-to-pass-catcher relationship because Hunter is still young as a player, in our time together. That was kind of a back-shoulder corner route. You just don’t have them very much. I don’t think I’ve thrown Hunter one of those ever.”

Photos The Chargers picked up their second straight win by defeating the Raiders 17-16.

After Gordon ran for two yards, Rivers connected with Henry on the exact same play, this one for 23 yards, to move the Chargers to the Oakland 33-yard line with 2:30 left. Gordon rushed five more times for 23 more yards to set up Novak’s game-winning kick.

“We were in there with three tight ends, and it was kind of fun to have all of us out there creating matchups,” Henry said. “It was kind of nice to have the game in our hands as an offense and to go down there and put the game away.”

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Henry has the size of a tight end and the hands and agility of a wide receiver, which he showed when he caught a one-handed touchdown pass in the back of the end zone against Philadelphia in Week 4.

He showed his physicality early in the fourth quarter Sunday, catching a short pass from Rivers and bouncing off cornerback David Amerson on a 10-yard play in which most of his yards came after the catch. That drive ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to Gordon that gave the Chargers a 14-10 lead.

“I just had my number called, and I try to make a play when the team needs it,” Henry said. “I knew it was coming, that if I came to work every day, it would pay off.”

CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. Live Game 2 updates >> Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. Live Game 2 updates >> CAPTION Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks about pitching in Game 2 and Justin Turner's walk-off home run. Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks about pitching in Game 2 and Justin Turner's walk-off home run. CAPTION Cody Bellinger talks about the Dodgers defeating the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS. Cody Bellinger talks about the Dodgers defeating the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS. CAPTION Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig talks getting his pitch in Game 2 and the NLCS resuming Tuesday in Chicago for Game 3. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig talks getting his pitch in Game 2 and the NLCS resuming Tuesday in Chicago for Game 3.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna