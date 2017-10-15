Chargers put trust in Nick Novak, who comes through with game-winning field goal

The Chargers, as much as anyone in the NFL, have their reasons to be skeptical when it comes to the guy who is supposed to knock the football between the two yellow posts.

In their season opener in Denver, they had a game-tying kick blocked in the final seconds. In Week 2, they missed a pair of field-goal attempts, including a potential game-winner against the Miami Dolphins. And Sunday, with a chance to score the first points of the game after being gifted an interception, kicker Nick Novak missed a 48-yard kick to the right.

But none of that was on Chargers coach Anthony Lynn’s mind in the final minute Sunday, using two plays to spot the ball in the center instead of trying to push closer to — or maybe even into — the end zone.

“Nick, he doesn’t miss the ones when the game is on the line,” Lynn said. “I did a little research on him.”

Novak hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Chargers a 17-16 victory in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

“My percentages are pretty good from that distance, so I think they have a lot of faith in me,” Novak said. “And I got a lot of faith in them.”

The Chargers turned to Novak before Week 5 after rookie Younghoe Koo’s early-season struggles.

A 10-year veteran and former Charger who has made almost 83% of his kicks, Novak entered the locker room with the trust of his teammates ... trust that paid off Sunday.

“I think Nick loves it. I think Nick, I just know from his previous time here, he loves his team. He loves to know that guys count on him,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. “And shoot, he’ll miss one. He missed one today. I’ve had my share of misses and mistakes. We all have. But he loves the opportunity to help contribute. So it was fun to have him out there getting the win.”

Okung raises fist during anthem

Chargers starting left tackle Russell Okung raised his right fist during the playing of the national anthem, the first time this season he showed a sign of solidarity with players around the league protesting racial injustices.

“I think it was important. I’ve learned a lot in the past year and a half about myself and honestly, I believe so much order and sort of trying to figure out the way to do the right thing,” Okung said. “A lot of guys are working diligently on the situation. I wanted to get behind it through my demonstration.

“That’s all it was — a demonstration. I’m excited about the work moving forward and getting players together. There’s a much-needed dialogue that needs to take place.”

Earlier in the week, Okung penned an open letter to NFL players for the Players Tribune, calling for better communication between one another as the league and its owners discuss topics such as protests during the anthem.

“It’s been an incredible response,” Okung said. “Top organizations have been reaching out, Fortune 500 companies. … And there are players from all over the league reaching out — a lot of leaders, a lot of big names, guys who just want to help.”

Etc.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget left the game early in the third quarter with a back injury and didn’t return. Although Liuget needed to be helped off the field after the win, Lynn said the injury was just some “tightness” and he expected Liuget to be OK. … Safety Adrian Phillips left the game in the first half after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot from teammate Jatavis Brown. The Chargers said they weren’t sure about the severity of Phillips’ neck injury. … Brown, who had been among the league’s leaders in tackles heading into Sunday’s game, saw his workload significantly reduced, as he lost snaps to linebackers Hayes Pullard and Korey Toomer. Pullard and cornerback Trevor Williams both had their first career interceptions in the win.

CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about assembling his National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 2 with the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. Live Game 2 updates >> Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs. Live Game 2 updates >> CAPTION Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks about pitching in Game 2 and Justin Turner's walk-off home run. Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talks about pitching in Game 2 and Justin Turner's walk-off home run. CAPTION Cody Bellinger talks about the Dodgers defeating the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS. Cody Bellinger talks about the Dodgers defeating the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS. CAPTION Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig talks getting his pitch in Game 2 and the NLCS resuming Tuesday in Chicago for Game 3. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig talks getting his pitch in Game 2 and the NLCS resuming Tuesday in Chicago for Game 3.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna