Mike Pouncey is at the center of Chargers' plan to improve the offensive line

"I understand it happens; it was just the way it happened," he said. "I was there for seven years, and for them to not bring me in, set me down and let me know what was going on, especially the fact that me and my brother worked out there every single day this offseason, sat down and met with the coaches every single day, it just didn't sit well with me. Guys come in and get cut all the time, but I was there for seven years. They could have at least brought me in, instead of texting my agent and ignoring my phone calls and texts all day."