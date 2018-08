Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu is blocking out praise, and rookie linebacker is 'getting it'

The Chargers concluded training camp with a second joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Among the players who did not practice were defensive end Joey Bosa (foot), cornerbacks Trevor Williams (ankle) and Casey Hayward (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot). … Lynn said the starters will play about half the game Saturday against New Orleans. … Caleb Sturgis, who is competing for a roster spot with Roberto Aguayo, will kick field goals to start the game. … Draft picks Justin Jones (defensive tackle), Dylan Cantrell (receiver) and Justin Jackson (running back) continue to be slowed by injury.