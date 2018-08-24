Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu is blocking out praise, and rookie linebacker is 'getting it'

He claims that he blocked it out, that he knows very little about the topic.
That would make Uchenna Nwosu one of the few people around the Chargers who didn’t hear all the good things being said during training camp about Uchenna Nwosu.
The sentiment was nearly impossible to avoid as the rookie linebacker from USC was one of the newcomers who, over the past three weeks or so, emerged most vividly.
“As we watched during practice, he would have flashes,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “But then when he got in the game those flashes appeared to happen more often. He picked it up more in the games.”
In the Chargers’ first two exhibitions, Nwosu played 44 snaps and was used extensively on special teams.
He has been employed as an edge rusher and as an outside linebacker, Bradley admitting Nwosu picked up dropping in pass coverage — something he didn’t do a lot of in college — quicker than anticipated.
“He’s a fast, big, strong man,” head coach Anthony Lynn said. “The more comfortable he gets in Gus’ schemes the faster and more physical he plays. … He’s doing a lot of things for a rookie and he’s doing them well.”
During the team’s two joint practices with New Orleans this week, Nwosu was one of three rookies — along with safety Derwin James and linebacker Kyzir White — to rotate in with the starters.
Selected in the second round and 48th overall in the draft, Nwosu quickly established himself in camp.
“He’s been flashing every time he’s on the field,” veteran safety Jahleel Addae said. “You see that 5-8 flashing across the screen. He’s going to continue to work, but the promise is there.”
Nwosu said the biggest adjustments during camp involved the increased speed of the NFL and the importance of using proper technique in a league where a half step can be the difference in a game.
He appears to be adjusting well, based on his performance and the reviews.
“You can see why we went out and got him in the second round,” Addae said. “The guys upstairs saw something in him. It’s showing on this field, between these white lines.”
Head games
Melvin Gordon understands the purpose behind the rule but also how difficult it can be to change something ingrained over years of practice.
That’s only one of the issues with the NFL’s new legislation against lowering the helmet to initiate contact.
“It’s tough because you play the game so physical,” Gordon said. “But I get why they put the rule in. … You hear about schools and parents stopping their kids from playing football, and we’re trying to prevent all that.
“I understand, but some things are going to be hard to change. We’ll have to do our best to adjust.”
Early this week, Lynn said he was worried about how the rule could affect Gordon. He called the fourth-year running back “the poster child of striking people with the crown of his helmet.”
During practice, Chargers coaches have been reminding players to keep their heads up and strike with something other than their helmets.
“Our whole life, we’ve kind of led with our heads down a little bit,” Gordon said. “You’ve been doing something for 15-16 years … and then out of the blue one day, you can’t do this anymore.”
Entering this week, the penalty had been called 51 times this preseason, with 41 of those against defenders. Seven had come on special teams and three on offensive players.
Etc.
The Chargers concluded training camp with a second joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Among the players who did not practice were defensive end Joey Bosa (foot), cornerbacks Trevor Williams (ankle) and Casey Hayward (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot). … Lynn said the starters will play about half the game Saturday against New Orleans. … Caleb Sturgis, who is competing for a roster spot with Roberto Aguayo, will kick field goals to start the game. … Draft picks Justin Jones (defensive tackle), Dylan Cantrell (receiver) and Justin Jackson (running back) continue to be slowed by injury.