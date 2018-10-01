Things went a little too right for Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis against the 49ers

“I don’t know the best route to take there,” said Rivers, whose second pass was a pick-six. “I threw the interception for a touchdown today. I don’t like it when you say anything to me. It’s one of those, ‘Hey, we’re fine. We’re fine.’ It’s like, ‘I know. We will be fine. But it’s not OK.’ I don’t know what kicking feels like, mentally. It’s such a mental deal.