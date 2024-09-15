Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Chargers at Panthers: How to watch, start time and prediction
It was the city in which Jim Harbaugh’s playing career officially ended. While he thought he could stretch his playing days at least two more years, when he didn’t appear in a single game for the Carolina Panthers as a 15-year quarterback in 2001, Harbaugh knew it was time to trade his helmet for a headset.
“This is the football gods explaining to me that we’re not going to play anymore,” Harbaugh said this week with a wide grin.
Returning to Charlotte, N.C., with the Chargers, Harbaugh has built an even better second career. He aced his return to the NFL last week while the Panthers, led by first-year head coach Dave Canales, flopped against the New Orleans Saints. Canales, who was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, lost 47-10 in his head coaching debut.
Jim Harbaugh gushes over talent of veteran Chargers: ‘I feel lucky to be here’
Jim Harbaugh made a beeline toward midfield, shook Raiders coach Antonio Pierce’s hand and turned right around toward the sideline. There was no extra pomp for Harbaugh’s first win as the Chargers’ coach. This circumstance called for him to duck straight into the locker room.
The Chargers’ 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Harbaugh insisted, was not about him. Instead, it belonged to Derwin James Jr., Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and the veteran Chargers whose own hard work was formerly overshadowed by the franchise’s forgettable results.
“They’ve been playing that way long before us newcomers arrived on the scene,” Harbaugh said Monday. “So I feel lucky to be here, to be able to be coaching these guys, as do the rest of the coaches on the staff. That’s the L.A. Chargers mentality.”