Newcomer Luis Perez already competing with Easton Stick for Chargers’ No. 2 quarterback spot

Chargers quarterback Luis Perez (11), shown passing against the Seahawks four days after he was signed, already is competing for the No. 2 job.

The Chargers face a key decision heading into the second week of the preseason: Will Easton Stick continue to lead the offense against their L.A. neighbors, the Rams, on Saturday, or will newcomer Luis Perez take over?

As of Monday, Stick remains the Chargers’ starter, working with the first-team offense, while Perez — signed last week — already was taking reps with the second team. Both Stick and Perez received a nearly equal number of reps under center.

Perez is now securely slotted as the No. 2 quarterback behind Stick, especially after Max Duggan saw limited action in practice and Casey Bauman was released.

On the practice field, Stick appeared to be at a similar level as last week, making several solid passes.

Meanwhile, Perez showed progress, gradually becoming more comfortable with the offense and playbook while delivering some solid throws. Harbaugh coached Perez closely throughout practice.

“For being here just four days, he acclimated himself well,” Harbaugh said. “We’re excited about him and coaching him up. … Now we want more.”

Harbaugh’s assessment of Perez is that he’s attacking the challenge and putting in the work to compete, arriving early at the facilities and staying late.

“I can guarantee the guy has an opportunity … so competitors are welcome,” Harbaugh said.

When evaluating his two quarterbacks, Harbaugh avoided giving a practice grade “for public consumption,” stating that both quarterbacks looked good. In his view, the team is a meritocracy, and the best player will start Saturday.

The question remains: Who will it be?

Harbaugh is trying to avoid the quarterback situation from becoming a pseudo-quarterback controversy. Considering Stick’s performance against the Seahawks and no update on Justin Herbert, however, deciding who will be under center is a crucial competition.

After Herbert suffered a plantar fascia injury on Aug. 1, the training staff gave the quarterback a two-week timetable for a “gradual return to play,” set for Thursday. However, Harbaugh has not provided an update on a Herbert timeline.

On a positive note for the quarterbacks, wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer fully participated in practice, including full-team periods. Neither played against the Seahawks.

Defensively, linebacker Junior Colson returned to individual drills after missing the start of camp because of an appendix surgery. Harbaugh noted that Colson is progressing, but it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to play Saturday.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa remained absent from practice after leaving the Chargers-Rams joint practice on Aug. 4. The team has not provided any updates on Bosa’s condition or how long he will be out.

Additionally, linebacker Chris Rumph is sidelined with a foot injury and “will miss some time.”

Harbaugh unmoved

The Chargers were scheduled to hold their second joint practice with the Rams on Wednesday in El Segundo, but the Rams decided to take a shorter commute and hold another practice with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard instead.

Harbaugh was unfazed by the change, stating, “It wasn’t good for them logistically. Not good for them, not good for us.”

Etc.

The Chargers added to their receiver room by signing Isaiah Wooden. He played the last two seasons at Southern Utah (2022-23) after beginning his college career at Kent State (2020-21). He will wear No. 83.

