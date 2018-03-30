Chargers sign safety Jaylen Watkins

The Chargers have agreed to sign safety/cornerback Jaylen Watkins to a one-year deal.
The 5-11, 194-pounder has appeared in 36 games with five starts for Philadelphia over four seasons, and will provide the Chargers with depth at safety, cornerback and special teams. Watkins, 26, apparently is considered a safety first by the Chargers.
Last season in 12 games, Watkins recorded 17 tackles. In four NFL seasons, he has 52 tackles and eight pass deflections. He was a fourth-round pick from Florida in the 2014 NFL draft.
Watkins was a restricted free agent but was a not tendered by the Eagles, allowing him to sign elsewhere.
The Chargers are still without a clear option at free safety, with last season's starter, Tre Boston, unsigned as an unrestricted free agent.
Boston told Sirius XM NFL Radio that he and the Chargers have spoken but a deal hasn't gained much traction because "they think I'm more of a strong safety-type of player."