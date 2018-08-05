Chargers see the 'good' in revving up intrasquad scrimmage

“I don't make more of this than any other practice or team session,” Rivers said. “I think it's been like camp — a little bit of back and forth, which is good. If it was really one-sided, that's when you really get nervous. It's been back and forth,” Rivers said. “We did some good things. There are plenty of things to work on, coach on from, correct when we watch the tape this afternoon. We're still early, shoot, it's August 4th. We still have over a month until the opener. We just have to keep heading in the right direction."