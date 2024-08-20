Advertisement
Chargers

Justin Herbert’s recovery picks up pace as his return lifts energy at Chargers practice

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh stands behind quarterback Justin Herbert on the first day of training camp.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who returned to practice Monday for the first time since last month because of a foot injury, participated in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
Another day, another step forward for Justin Herbert.

On his first day back Monday, returning from a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, the Chargers included their star quarterback in seven-on-seven drills. On Tuesday, Herbert was under center during 11-on-11 periods for several plays.

With Herbert sidelined since last month, a practical worry was the quarterback’s connection with the revamped receiving corps now that former star starters Keenan Allen (Chicago Bears) and Mike Williams (New York Jets) are elsewhere.

Yet, Herbert appeared to have no difficulties acclimating with the crew he last practiced with in July. He mainly made connections with veteran Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, the Chargers’ No. 1 draft pick last season.

The highlight came during the red-zone period. Herbert rolled out and threw a pass over two defenders to connect with Palmer for an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch.

“He’s picking up right where he left off,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “There are little details he’s trying to work on and whatnot, but man, he looked pretty darn good.”

Although Roman didn’t quite hear the “angelic voices” — as Jim Harbaugh described upon Herbert’s return Monday — he acknowledged the joy of having their franchise player back under center.

“There was definitely something. I don’t know if it was angels,” Roman said. “It’s great to have him back out there running the show.”

Herbert’s return has brought a noticeable shift in mood, the lift in energy level nearly tangible.

“Justin’s one of the best quarterbacks on the planet,” Roman added. “Any time you have a guy like that, there is a presence that comes along with it.”

On the defensive side, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. agrees that Herbert’s return has shifted the vibe. After facing him again in practice, Samuel noted Herbert’s command of the offense and the precision of his timing.

“There is definitely a difference going against one of the best quarterbacks in the game,” Samuel said. “You can feel it again. Everything is different.”

Despite being sidelined from the physical aspects of practice, Roman noted Herbert has remained mentally engaged with the offense throughout his rehab.

Roman emphasized that the team’s success would require contributions from all 11 offensive players, however, not just their star quarterback.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Roman said. “Everybody’s got a job to do. It’s not just Justin. Everybody’s got to pitch in.”

Chargers
