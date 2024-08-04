Rams say they will benefit from Chargers’ defense pushing their depleted offense

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford rolls out and looks for a receiver under pressure from Chargers defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) and his teammates during a joint practice in El Segundo on Sunday.

No reason for the Rams to panic. Unless star receiver Puka Nacua’s right knee requires more than an ice pack

No reason for the Chargers to celebrate. Unless star quarterback Justin Herbert’s right foot heals ahead of schedule.

Sunday’s joint practice between the teams at the Chargers’ facility in El Segundo revealed much about some things, little about others and nothing about new kickoff strategies.

The Rams came equipped with quarterback Matthew Stafford but a disjointed offensive line because of injuries that sidelined three starters during training camp. The Chargers were without Herbert, who remains in a boot because of a plantar fascia injury.

A Chargers’ first-team defense that features pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James intercepted several passes, tipped others and forced fumbles.

On a day when no tackling was allowed, there were instances of hard contact. Nacua came down hard on the turf while trying to make a contested catch in the end zone. He also absorbed a blow on a jet sweep. Nacua finished the practice on the sideline in uniform but with the ice pack on his knee.

Rams coach Sean McVay did not provide an update on Nacua.

But he did make a quick assessment of the offense.

“Make no mistake about it,” McVay said. “Some of the things I saw, particularly offensively — got way higher standards than what we looked like.”

With left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle), left guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) not participating, Joe Noteboom played left tackle, Zach Thomas left guard and Warren McClendon III right tackle.

“It was up and down a little bit,” Stafford said of his day, adding, “They got a really talented roster on the defensive side of the ball ... and it was good for us to just see where we’re at.”

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh did not speak to reporters, but defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was pleased with a unit that took advantage of numerous opportunities.

Cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton and linebacker Nick Niemann intercepted passes for the Chargers.

“The results build confidence,” Minter said. “So when you get an opportunity to test it against a different opponent and schemes, it’s certainly great when you get the results.”

The effort was “one step forward and what we needed as a secondary and defense,” James said.

“It’s good to go against somebody else; you get tired of hitting your own guys,” James said. “It’s good to see different routes and concepts and go against an offense like Sean McVay’s.”

Easton Stick stepped in for Herbert, whose foot is expected to remain in a rehabilitative boot for at least another week. The Rams forced Stick to commit several turnovers.

But going against the Rams’ first-team defense was pivotal, Stick said.

“I am grateful to get these reps right now,” Stick said. “My job is to continue pushing this thing forward and getting ready for the season.”

The teams practiced kickoffs and returns to acclimate to new kickoff rules — which among other things forbid players from moving until the ball is touched or lands inside the 20-yard-line — but neither revealed strategies for games, a situation that is expected to continue throughout the NFL during preseason games.

“It just feels weird,” McVay said. “I mean, it doesn’t look like anything that has been anything I’ve been familiar with with football.

“I know the intent is right, and we’ll try to figure it out and I know everybody that’s been involved in that had their intentions in the right place, but it’s a very foreign-looking play,” McVay said.

Etc.

Rams kicker Joshua Karty made field-goal attempts from 32, 39, 44 and beyond 50 yards. … Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske was held out of part of practice because of a large foot blister. … The Rams will practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, the Chargers on Aug. 14 and the Houston Texans on Aug. 22. … Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins broke several impressive runs and had several receptions.