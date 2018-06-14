Clippers hire Rex Kalamian as an assistant coach

The Clippers have hired Rex Kalamian as an assistant on coach Doc Rivers’ staff, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Kalamian, who was an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors last season, will be in charge of the Clippers’ defense.
Kalamian, who graduated from Cal Poly Pomona, broke into the professional ranks as a scout with the Clippers in 1992. He stayed with the Clippers until 2003.
He worked for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder before joining the Raptors in 2015.