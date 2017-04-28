Clippers playing to save their season against Utah

The Clippers will be playing to save their season when they face the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the Western Conference best-of-seven playoff series Friday night.

The Clippers trail 3-2, and a loss at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City would end their campaign.

A Clippers win sends the series back to Los Angeles for a Game 7 Sunday at Staples Center.

“We’re going through a playoff series and we’re on the road and we have to win,” Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said before his team’s shoot-around Friday. “So I don’t think our attitude is more than we know what we have to do to get a win and we have to come in here and do that.”

The first five games have been intense, so much so that both teams are averaging 99 points per game.

But with the Clippers on the verge of elimination, is the intensity is any higher?

“No, I just think the playoffs are intense. I don’t think it ratchets up even more,” Rivers said. “I always laugh, like you hear or read or someone says ‘It’s a must-win.’ Well, yeah, it’s a must-win. We know that. And it’s a must-win for them too in some ways.”

