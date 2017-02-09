Five takeaways from the Clippers' 119-115 victory over the New York Knicks

1. DeAndre Jordan went to work Wednesday night against the Knicks.

Jordan missed just two of his 14 shots, with all of his points coming on dunks and layups.

He finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds.

“I was just rolling a little bit harder,” Jordan said. “We were taking what they gave us. We played it well. J.J. [Redick], Austin [Rivers] and Jamal [Crawford] were finding the open man and it opened up our outside shooting.”

Jordan is at his best when he sets a screen and then rolls to the basket.

The Knicks had no answer when Jordan got to the rim.

“When he sets more picks and he rolls like that, he’s usually more involved,” Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said. “DJ just played at a high level.”

2. By scoring 20 points against the Knicks, Jamal Crawford established another career milestone.

It was his 72nd game scoring 20-plus points at Madison Square Garden, ranking him second among active players to have accomplished that feat.

Carmelo Anthony leads the way with 164 games of 20 points or more in games at Madison Square Garden.

3. The Clippers defeated the Knicks for the ninth consecutive time, their longest current winning streak against any opponent and longest against the Knicks in team history.

4. One game after getting zero assists at Toronto, Austin Rivers dished out a career-high 10 assists.

He didn’t shoot the ball that well because the Knicks defense packed the lane against him, forcing him to become a passer.

Rivers was just three for 10 from the field.

5. The Clippers shot 40% from three-point range, going 10 for 25.

Blake Griffin was two for three from three-ball range, Redick two for six, Rivers one for three, Raymond Felton one for one, Crawford three for four and Marreese Speights one for four.

