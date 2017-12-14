Five takeaways from the Clippers' 106-95 win over Orlando

Five things we learned during the Clippers’ 106-95 win over Orlando.

1. Lou Williams started the game slow, his shot betraying him, his ball handling a little too loose.

But this is Lou Williams we’re talking about, the professional scorer, the easygoing, mild-mannered sixth-man extraordinaire for the Clippers.

By the end of the Clippers’ victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Williams had turned his early misdeeds into a big gain.

He dropped in a game-high 31 points and handed out a game-high-tying eight assists while going 11-for-22 from the field, three-for-six three-point range and six-for-eight from the free-throw line.

He completed his night with a plus-13 in the plus-minus category.

This was the same Lou Williams who had missed all three of his first-quarter shots and was a minus-eight. Then he missed his first shot attempt in the second quarter.

When the game was over, Williams had score 20 points or more off the bench for the eighth time this season, the most in the NBA. He had 30 of those 20-plus-point games as a reserve last season, leading the league.

2. The primary job of DeAndre Jordan is to rebound and play defense.

He did both in an exceptional way against the Magic, collecting 20 rebounds and two blocked shots. By adding 16 points, Jordan wound up with an impressive double-double. It was the fourth time this season Jordan has grabbed at least 20 rebounds in a game, tied for the most in the league.

3. As a group – led by Jordan, of course – the Clippers out-rebounded the Magic 51-45.

Point guard Milos Teodosic helped out with six rebounds. Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell pitched in with four rebounds each.

4. One key to the Clippers getting the win was taking care of the basketball. They had just nine turnovers.

5. The Clippers played stellar defense, holding the Magic to 42% shooting and blocking six of Orlando’s shots.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner