Clippers dominate fourth quarter to beat Thunder for first win of the season

By Associated Press
Oct 19, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari slips past Thunder center Steven Adams for a layup during the second half Friday night. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris scored 26 points each and the Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter for their first win of the season.

The Thunder played without Russell Westbrook for the second straight game because of a right knee issue.

Lou Williams added 17 points off the bench. He made a clutch three-pointer to snap a 90-all tie and give the Clippers the lead for good midway through the fourth.

The Clippers outscored the Thunder 37-15 in the fourth quarter, when Boban Marjanovic scored 10 of his 13 points.

Paul George led the Thunder with 20 points before fouling out with 1:13 left in the game. Paul made only two of 11 shorts from the field in the first half.

