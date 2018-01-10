Clippers' C.J. Williams suffers sprained right ankle, does not return

Clippers guard C.J. Williams left early in the third quarter with a sprained right ankle and he didn’t return against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.

Williams drove to the basket and scored on a layup but came up hobbled once he hit the court.

Williams was carried off the court by Lou Williams and Jasen Powell, the Clippers’ head athletic trainer.

Later, C.J. Williams was carried into the locker room.

He left with 12 points on five-for-nine shooting, two-for-four on three-pointers.

The Clippers play at Sacramento on Thursday night.

C.J. Williams was signed to a two-way contract by the Clippers to play on their development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

Under the rules, players signed to two-way deals can spend up to 45 days with their NBA team.

Williams has spent 42 days with the Clippers.