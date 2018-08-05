Astros' seven-run inning leads to 14-0 blowout of Dodgers

The loss transformed into a farce as the baseball rolled between Cody Bellinger’s legs. By the eighth inning of a 14-0 defeat on Saturday, the Dodgers had already been roughed up by the Astros. Kenta Maeda collapsed as Houston strung together four runs in the sixth. The offense sputtered for the second night in a row. And new arrival John Axford had already let five consecutive batters reach base.
Then a grounder bounced toward the bag. Bellinger bent to retrieve it, only to come up empty. The crowd at Dodger Stadium groaned. A run scored. A thrashing by the world champions was official. The defeat returned first place in the National League West to Arizona. The Dodgers (61-51) can try to avoid a sweep in Sunday’s series finale.
Axford departed soon after, but it only got worse: Former Dodger Josh Reddick bashed a three-run homer off reliever Zac Rosscup to conclude a seven-run rally. The lone pitcher added to the roster at the trade deadline, Axford finished with six runs charged to his ledger in his debut. He recorded precisely one out. Not to be out-done, Rosscup gave up another homer, this one a two-run blast by Jake Marisnick.
The game was already likely out of reach. Maeda pitched well for five innings before capsizing. He gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings.
A night after getting squashed by Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Dodgers had no answer for the rest of Houston’s pitching staff. Lance McCuller spun four scoreless innings before departing with an arm injury. The Dodgers managed only three hits all evening. The excess of Thursday, when the offense scored 21 runs against Milwaukee, felt like a distant memory.
The first night of the World Series rematch tilted toward the Astros. Verlander struck out 14 Dodgers and suppressed their offense. Alex Wood gave up two runs in six solid innings, but still wore the loss. A night later, a familiar script played out, only with a less than stellar final act from the starting pitcher, and a disastrous showing from the bullpen.
Maeda played a prominent part in the World Series. But he operated exclusively as a reliever, he may reprise this October. For now, the Dodgers are leaning on Maeda as part of their rotation. His uptick as a starter has been buoyed by his improved deployment of a changeup.
The changeup stayed in Maeda’s pocket when utility man Marwin Gonzalez led off the second inning. Gonzalez never let Maeda use the pitch. When Maeda flung a first-pitch fastball, Gonzalez smashed it over the center-field fence to spot McCullers a lead.
No starter in baseball throws curveballs more often than McCullers, a right-handed pitcher who has been far more effective against left-handed pitchers this season. McCullers struck out Bellinger in five consecutive at-bats last October. Given Bellinger’s history and Max Muncy’s recent funk, the Dodgers used Enrique Hernandez at first base to start the game — Bellinger would come off the bench later.
Muncy was the most reliable hitter in the Dodgers offense during the first half. His production has shrunk as pitchers across the sport have located holes in his swing and lured him out of the strike zone. Muncy has hit .163 with a .624 on-base plus slugging percentage in the second half. The lack of discipline, which was Muncy’s calling card during his breakout start, worried manager Dave Roberts.
“When I see a guy going out of the strike zone, that’s a little disconcerting,” Roberts said.
McCullers had that effect on most of the Dodgers lineup on Saturday. He struck out five in four innings and did not permit a Dodger to stand on third base. But McCullers exited with discomfort in his elbow while warming up for the fifth inning. Astros manager A.J. Hinch chose Brad Peacok as his first man out of the bullpen.
Peacock did not skip a beat. He fanned Yasiel Puig and Hernandez with sliders. Austin Barnes took a low, 3-2 fastball only to see umpire D.J. Reyburn call him out.
Maeda was tasked with getting through the top of Houston’s order for a third time when the sixth inning began. Up to that point, he had been tremendous, only punished by Gonzalez in the second inning. Maeda had struck out four and scattered two other singles.
He was less fortunate in the sixth. Reddick doubled on a 92-mph fastball. Maeda walked shortstop Alex Bregman. Up came Yuli Gurriel, the slugger who played a controversial role in the World Series when he made an offensive gesture mocking Yu Darvish’s Japanese heritage. Gurriel received a five-game suspension, which he served this season.
Facing Maeda, Gurriel fouled off the first two pitches he saw. Maeda tried a slider. The pitch split the plate. Gurriel smoked it down the third-base line, past the glove of Justin Turner, for a two-run double.
As J.T. Chargois heated up in the bullpen, Roberts stuck with Maeda. After Gonzalez was intentionally walked, first baseman Tyler White stung a liner into center field. Chris Taylor dove for the baseball but missed. It bounced by him for an RBI double. Maeda exited the game; Chargois gave up an RBI groundout to Maldonado to expand Houston’s lead to five.